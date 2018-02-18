Appleton police looking for suspect involved in series of shots fired incidents

Unsettled but milder weather through early next week, with snow, sleet, and rain possible.More >>
Unsettled but milder weather through early next week, with snow, sleet, and rain possible.More >>
One person is injured after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Stevens Point.More >>
One person is injured after being hit by a train early Saturday morning in Stevens Point.More >>
Al Hophner is a senior in high school, but he has been ice fishing for over 14 years.More >>
Al Hophner is a senior in high school, but he has been ice fishing for over 14 years.More >>
Authorities have released more details on a shooting that happened Friday night in the 700 block of Park Avenue in DeForest.More >>
Authorities have released more details on a shooting that happened Friday night in the 700 block of Park Avenue in DeForest.More >>
Winter Weather Advisory Monday for light mixed precipitation and slippery conditions.More >>
Winter Weather Advisory Monday for light mixed precipitation and slippery conditions.More >>
An arrest has been made in a Northwoods school threat, according to the Minocqua Police Department.More >>
An arrest has been made in a Northwoods school threat, according to the Minocqua Police Department.More >>