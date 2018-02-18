Appleton police looking for suspect involved in series of shots fired incidents

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Appleton Police Department is looking for a person suspected of being involved in three different incidents involving and/or the use of a gun in Appleton early Sunday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the Apple Pub at about 1:18 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a gun. Police say when they arrived, they found several people locked inside the bar.

Witnesses told police a man had threatened them with a gun and then returned to his vehicle and left the area. Police say no shots were fired in this incident and no injuries were reported.

The second incident happened at Grumpy's Pub around 2:15 a.m. Police responded to a report of a fight and shots being fired outside the bar.

Police say they found a vehicle in the parking lot that appeared to have been struck by multiple bullets. Shell casings were also recovered.

Witnesses told police a fight started inside the bar and shots were fired in the parking lot a short time after the fight.

The third incident happened at 3:16 a.m. when officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of West Third Street.

Officers say they found a vehicle at the residence with a bullet hole in the windshield and several people from earlier investigations were at the residence.

Police say during these investigations, a caller also reported finding several shell casings in the roadway in the 600 block of N. Bennett Street. Officers secured the area and collected the shell casings.

Appleton Police previously identified a person of interest, but after that person saw his photo on social media, the person went to the police department to talk with authorities.

After cooperating with investigators, authorities no longer believe that person was involved in these disturbances.

If anyone has any information about these incidents, contact Sgt. Yule at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.