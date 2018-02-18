Cougar sighting confirmed in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. —

A large cat laying under a pine tree in Brookfield on Saturday night was confirmed by authorities to be a cougar.

A release from Lt. John Beth said a resident reported seeing the cat in her yard. Responding officers confirmed it was a cougar and that it "appeared to be very passive and may have been injured" or hit by a car.

Officers did not attempt to neutralize the cougar because of the proximity of homes and the thick surrounding brush.

Agents from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also responded and confirmed the animal was a cougar.

Beth said neighbors in the immediate area were notified and advised that officials would return on Sunday morning to deal with the animal. By Sunday morning, however, the cat was no longer under the tree. DNR officials tracked the cat's movement to the southeast, but lost the trail in the area of North 135th and Hope streets.

Beth said officials estimated the cat to weigh about 50 pounds and be about 1 year to 1.5 years old.

Earlier in the week, DNR officials confirmed that a large cat seen in Washington County last week was a cougar.

Anyone who believes they may have spotted a cougar is encouraged to report the sighting using the large mammal observation form on the DNR's website.