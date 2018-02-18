WIAA boys basketball brackets released: Rhinelander, Auburndale and Rib Lake earn No. 1 seeds

The 2018 boys basketball season is wrapping up and the WIAA released the tournament brackets on Sunday.

Three area teams earn the No. 1 seed: Rhinelander (Division 2), Auburndale (Division 4) and Rib Lake (Division 5).

In Division 1, SPASH receives the highest seed for any area D1 team. The Panthers are seeded No. 3 and they will get home court advantage when they play No. 14 Appleton East.

Wisconsin Rapids was seeded No. 8, D.C. Everest No. 10 and Wausau West is the No. 15 seed.

Plenty of area teams earned No. 2 seeds- including Merrill, Marathon, Shiocton, and Assumption.

Division 4 area teams received low seeds - including Pacelli at No. 3, Edgar at No. 4 and Iola-Scandinavia also seeded No. 4.

The state tournament regional round will being February 27, sectionals is scheduled for March 8-10, and the state tournament is slated for March 15, 16 and 17 at the Kohl Center in Madison.