Central Wisconsin fishing and boating event wraps up

Dedicated fishers gathered at the Central Wisconsin Expo Center today for the annual ' Total Fishing and Boating Event'.

The 8th year of the Central Wisconsin sports show had something for everyone. Over 60 vendors showcased their gear and more than 7,000 people walked through the show over the course of the three day event.

Amongst them included a passionate fisher who owns his own bait company.

" I only do other things when I have to, if it was up to me I would fish 24/7 three hundred sixty five days a a year," Mike Mladenik said.

Mladenik also spends his time in the winter writing books about fishing and is always open to teaching.

For more information you can visit fishingboatingoutdoor.com



