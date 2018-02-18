Bubba Watson wins at Riviera for the 3rd time - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bubba Watson wins at Riviera for the 3rd time

Posted:

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Bubba Watson ended two years without winning with his third victory at Riviera.

Watson seized control with two par putts and a bunker shot he holed for birdie on the par-3 14th hole. He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Kevin Na and Tony Finau.

It was his first victory since Riviera two years ago -- the longest drought of the decade for the two-time Masters champion.

He wrapped up another fun-filled week in L.A. on and off the golf course, although winning for the 10th time in his career was far more enjoyable than getting rejected by Tracy McGrady in the NBA All-Star celebrity game.

Watson moves into the top 50 and is eligible for the World Golf Championship next week in Mexico

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.