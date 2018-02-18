Girl Scout Cookies have arrived! Scouts, volunteers get busy sor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Girl Scout Cookies have arrived! Scouts, volunteers get busy sorting

Posted:

OAK CREEK, Wis. — There was good news Sunday for people who purchased Girl Scout Cookies -- they've arrived!

Volunteers and scouts were busy at PPG industries in Oak Creek with the arrival of the cookies.

Sunday's distribution of about 90,000 boxes was to the scouts, who will take them home and then pass them on to their customers.

