Suspect wanted in Iron Co. murder arrested

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
OSHKOSH (WAOW) -

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Iron County has been arrested.

James Lussier was one of five people police say were involved in the shooting death of Wayne Valliere Jr. late December. The other four are in custody.

Police said he was taken into custody in Oshkosh, roughly a week after a warrant was put out for his arrest.

Lussier had tried to turn himself in to the Vilas County Sheriff's Department mid-February, but ended up leaving.

The 19-year-old is being charged with conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide.

