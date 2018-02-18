Top 5 Plays of the Week: Feb. 18, 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top 5 Plays of the Week: Feb. 18, 2018

Posted:
WAOW -

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 - Barrett Brooks' one-timer put the Evergreens on top over Lakeland. 

No. 4 - Marshfield's Caden Dennee pins Hudson's Isaac Hatch just 1:10 into the first period. 

No. 3 - Brennan Neitzel dominates for the Evergreens in Madison. He finished 10th overall in the 50-Freestyle and 6th overall in the 100-Butterfly at state. 

No. 2 - Tri County's Amber Baehman shows off the moves for the easy layup. 

No. 1 - Everest on the penalty kill, Ty Tretter shoots, puck gets deflected by a Rapids man and ends up in the net for the goal. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.