Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery in Atlanta

Posted:

By ALEX SANZ
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from surgery at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

In a statement, the Carter Center says 90-year-old Carter had surgery Sunday to remove scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine.

The surgery was successful. The statement says the scar tissue developed after a cyst was removed many years ago.

Carter is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, where she'll rest and recover.

The former first lady married President Jimmy Carter on July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia, and emerged as a driving force for mental health during his presidential administration.

