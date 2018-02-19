Trump stays quiet on shooting victims, fumes over Russia

By CATHERINE LUCEY and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- President Donald Trump spent much of the holiday weekend at his Florida estate, watching cable television news, grousing to club members and advisers and fuming over the Russia investigation.

Trump vented on Twitter about the investigation, raging at the FBI for what he perceived to be a fixation on the Russia investigation at the cost of failing to deter an attack at a nearby high school. He made little mention of the Florida school shooting victims and the escalating gun control debate.

Trump stressed that the Russian election meddling began before he declared his candidacy and asserted that the Obama administration bears some blame for it. He also insisted he never denied the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 U.S. campaign, although he has frequently challenged the evidence.