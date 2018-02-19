High court asked to iron out polling place clothing dispute

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- What would happen if you go to vote in Minnesota and you're wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat or a tea party T-shirt or a MoveOn.org button?

Remove it or cover it up, a poll worker is likely to say.

Minnesota, like a number of states, bars voters from wearing political items to the polls. Its law is meant to reduce the potential for confrontations or voter intimidation.

The Supreme Court later this month will consider a challenge to the state's law, in a case that could affect other states.

The group behind the challenge says the case is about free speech rights for all Americans.

Minnesota says the law is a "reasonable restriction" that preserves "order and decorum in the polling place" and prevents "voter confusion and intimidation."