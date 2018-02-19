Freezing rain to cause icy roads today

Monday: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain, sleet, and snow developing later in the morning.

High: 27 Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy with the icy wintry mix tapering off during the evening, then redeveloping toward morning.

Low: 22 Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Light freezing rain and sleet during the morning, tapering off in the afternoon.

High: 30 Wind: NE 5-10, becoming NW

Icy weather is on the way from today through tomorrow morning. It will be tricky on the roadways so drive very careful. Later in the week the weather is looking fairly seasonal for late February.

It will be mainly dry during the morning hours today. Precipitation will not start in earnest until late morning into midday. When it does begin, it looks like a mixture of sleet and snow is likely north of Wausau with 1 to 3 inches accumulation through the afternoon and early evening. Around Wausau and farther south, there will not be as much snow, mainly sleet and freezing rain. It will not be a tremendous amount of freezing rain this afternoon but certainly enough (a tenth up to a quarter inch) to make the roads treacherous, especially the secondary roads that might not be salted/treated. High temps will be in the 20s with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

The icy precipitation will taper off a bit this evening through midnight. Another round is then likely during the morning commute on Tuesday. Another tenth or two of ice could fall, so the roads will remain dangerous at times. During the afternoon on Tuesday the precipitation should taper off and high temps will be around 30. Because of the wintry precipitation and ice, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area for today all the way through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Better weather is likely for Wednesday. We should see partly or mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low to mid 20s. It will be a bit chilly, but the sun will be nice. Most of Thursday should be quiet with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday night into Friday morning another round of precipitation is likely. This time around it should be mainly snow with some small accumulations possible. Highs should rise into the 30s on Friday and remain in the 30s over the weekend.

Have a tremendous Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 19-February 2018