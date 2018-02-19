Slippery mess to linger into Tuesday morning

Monday night: Light wintry mix or freezing drizzle increasing to light freezing rain late.

Low: 21 Wind: NE 5-13

Tuesday: Light freezing rain and sleet tapering down by midday. Remaining mostly cloudy.

High: 30 Wind: NE 5-13, becoming NW

*A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Messy weather will stick with us through midday Tuesday thanks to a low pressure system in eastern Iowa that will track up into Lake Michigan. We will have periods of light mixed snow, sleet, freezing drizzle and rain. Ice accumulations could reach .10 to .25” in some areas by the time it tapers off late Tuesday morning. Please continue to be careful out traveling and walking around as untreated surfaces will be quite slippery at times.

There is at least a small chance of some power outages as the ice could break some weak tree limbs. Otherwise the low temperatures will range from the upper 10s in northern areas to the low 20s around Wausau to the mid to upper 20s in the southern part of the area. Highs Tuesday will be close to 30 degrees. The wind will be northeast around 10 mph becoming NW Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies early followed by a few clouds. Temperatures will start near 11 with highs around 24. The next low pressure system of interest will push up toward northern Illinois Thursday night and could bring light snow to our area Thursday evening into early Friday. Right now accumulations look fairly small. Highs will be in the lower 30s Friday.

Saturday should be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Another disturbance will pass south of Wisconsin Saturday night. We just have a slight chance of light snow with that one as the brunt of it is projected to stay in southern Wisconsin.

Partly sunny skies are expected Sunday with mild highs in the mid 30s. It will stay in the 30s next Monday with a small chance of a light rain or snow shower.

Be safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 19-February 2018