Switzerland bans killing lobsters in boiling water

(CNN) - Some cooks in Switzerland will have to change the way they prepare fresh lobster.

The nation has passed a new law that bans cooking live lobsters in boiling water.

That's a response to studies that suggest that lobsters have an advanced nervous system and may feel pain.

Starting next month, lobsters will have to be knocked out or killed before being boiled.

The law will also make it illegal to transport live lobsters on ice.

Instead, lobsters will have to be kept in their natural environment.

