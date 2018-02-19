Switzerland bans killing lobsters in boiling water

Freezing drizzle developing by late morning Monday. It may mix with a little snow or sleet especially north and northwest of Wausau. The icy weather will last into Tuesday.More >>
Freezing drizzle developing by late morning Monday. It may mix with a little snow or sleet especially north and northwest of Wausau. The icy weather will last into Tuesday.More >>
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Iron County has been arrested.More >>
A man wanted in connection to a murder in Iron County has been arrested.More >>
A suspect is on the loose after an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Stevens Point Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is on the loose after an alleged armed robbery at a gas station in Stevens Point Sunday morning.More >>
A new report says that Wisconsin has some of the highest electricity prices in the country despite the average customer spending far less on the utility than in most states.More >>
A new report says that Wisconsin has some of the highest electricity prices in the country despite the average customer spending far less on the utility than in most states.More >>
Just after Christmas, four-year-old Olivia Garcia became ill with what appeared to be flu symptoms, as her siblings were just getting over the sickness.More >>
Just after Christmas, four-year-old Olivia Garcia became ill with what appeared to be flu symptoms, as her siblings were just getting over the sickness.More >>
A 49-year-old father failed to properly manage and treat his son's diabetes...More >>
A 49-year-old father failed to properly manage and treat his son's diabetes...More >>
There was good news Sunday for people who purchased Girl Scout Cookies -- they've arrived!More >>
There was good news Sunday for people who purchased Girl Scout Cookies -- they've arrived!More >>