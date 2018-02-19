Search turned up illegal drugs, hand grenade in Neillsville - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Search turned up illegal drugs, hand grenade in Neillsville

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) -

A Neillsville couple is expected in court soon after police and sheriff's deputies searched their residence and reported finding methamphetamine, marijuana and a hand grenade.

Robert Bounds, 45, and his wife, Savanna Bounds, 32, are in the Clark County Jail awaiting their initial court appearance.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Monday the Marathon County Bomb Squad was called to the home Friday to handle the grenade. Authorities say that after it was removed, officers searched the residence and found the illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Four children, ages two to 13, were removed from the home and were turned over the Clark County social workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

