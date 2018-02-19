Jury finds Stevens Point man guilty of 3 felonies in June 4 shooting

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 21-year-old Stevens Point man is to be sentenced April 10 after a jury found him guilty of three felonies in a gang-related incident that left a son shot and his father beaten, according to online Portage County court records.

Following a three-day trial that ended late Friday, the jury convicted Tanner Tork of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm while using a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping in the June 4 incident at a home just outside Stevens Point, court records say.

The jury found him not guilty of the most serious felony he faced - first-degree reckless injury - and one misdemeanor, court records said. The jury deliberated about 41/2 hours before reaching its verdicts.

Prosecutors called Tork the gunman in a shooting that happened after an argument broke out over social media that led to the young men driving to the Randy Seavers' home for a fight.

Seavers, 60, confronted them and his 22-year-old son, Travis, came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators say Tork got the gun and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled.

Tork did not testify during the trial, court records said.