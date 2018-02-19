Fight breaks out over flatulent plane passenger, forcing emergency landing

A plane in Europe recently had to make an emergency landing, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of gas.

Metro reports that a serially flatulent passenger's frequent farts sparked a fight with other passengers who had enough. While the crew didn't do anything about the passenger passing the gas, two men sharing a row with him did, leading the pilot to land the Transavia Airlines flight in Vienna because of "passengers on the rampage."

In a translated tweet, a fellow passenger said two men and two sisters were removed from the flight for threats to others and the crew. He also included a short video of police on the plane.

The four have been banned from the Dutch budget airline.

The women claimed they did nothing wrong and are taking the incident to court, with Nora Lacchab saying the experience was "humiliating." The woman questioned if her Moroccan heritage was part of the reason she was removed.

"We had no idea who these boys were," the 25-year-old told De Telegraaf. "We just had the bad luck to be in the same row and we didn’t do anything. All I will say is that the crew were really provocative and stirred things up."