Security video shows cougar peering into Brookfield home

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WISN) -

A Brookfield resident's Nest security system recorded a cougar approaching the home last Saturday.

Earlier in the week, DNR officials confirmed that a large cat seen in Washington County last week was a cougar.

Anyone who believes they may have spotted a cougar is encouraged to report the sighting using the large mammal observation form on the DNR's website.

