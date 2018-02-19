Wausau teen accused of raping 13-year-old girl during drinking party

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau teenager placed a knife at a screaming and crying 13-year-old girl's throat, ripped off her clothes and raped her before a knock on a bedroom door stopped the assault and she was able to run away, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Vang Xiong, 17, was charged with three felonies - first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment and child enticement - in the Feb. 13 incident that started as a late afternoon house party of two girls and two boys that involved music, pingpong and alcohol, the complaint said.

The 13-year-old girl told investigators she drank "two shots of Hennessy" during the party and didn't pay attention to Xiong's repeated characterizations of her as "cute" and "baby" before her 17-year-old girlfriend left and she was alone with Xiong, the complaint said.

She wanted to leave too but Xiong pulled her away from a door and into the bedroom, the complaint said.

Xiong took the knife from his pocket and used it to urge her to "be quiet" before tossing it away and raping her, the girl told investigators, indicating she "thought he was going to kill her."

After the assault and as the girl was getting dressed before fleeing, Xiong told her "he would call someone to kill her if she reported the sexual assault," the five-page complaint said.

The girl's 31-year-old aunt called police Friday, leading to the investigation, the complaint said.

Xiong told investigators the party was at his house and he had four shots of alcohol before he had sex with the girl after he asked her four times and she agreed, the complaint said, indicating he was unaware the girl was 13 but believed she was a "runaway from Minnesota."

Xiong called it lie that he had a knife to the girl's neck, the complaint said.