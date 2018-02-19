MAKING THE GRADE: Students go to school board to ask for name ch - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

MAKING THE GRADE: Students go to school board to ask for name change

By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

They say there's no harm in asking. A group of students took that to heart as they worked to get the name of their school changed.

A new elementary school was opened this year in the D.C. Everest School District, giving children the ability to learn at their own pace with hands-on projects.

But the students had one problem.

"We didn't have a name that we really liked or represented us, so we brainstormed and we planned and we talked to our principal," said Samantha Andersen, a fifth grader at the school.

That mission led the students all the way to the school board.

Find out if their name change was granted in our latest Making the Grade with Rebecca, Tuesday, February 20 at 10 p.m.

