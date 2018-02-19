Controversy continues over Portage Co. volunteer fire station's future

Residents of Park Ridge will vote Tuesday on an advisory referendum concerning the volunteer fire department.

The future of the station remains in question but in the meantime, residents are voicing their opinions.

The ballot will have three options for residents to choose from:

The first would offer a new building and updated equipment. The second option buys a brand new pump truck but keeps the current building. The third option services out to Stevens Point and closes the department.

Some residents are all for keeping the station, "It's a crucial referendum in the sense that we're trying to survive, we want our Park Ridge fire department to continue on," Park Village resident, Conrad Favor said.

Although other residents feel strongly about turning duties over to the city of Stevens Point, "Times have changed and we have to look at what's best in the long run for the fire protection, I think it lies with the city," Jim Lamar, a Park Ridge resident said.

"If our fire department had ever received a single complaint, if the residents were not happy with our service, if there was something that we were not doing right that someone else could do better then the contracting out makes sense," Park Ridge Fire Chief, Brian Lepper said.

Both sides said they are looking into the future of the Park Ridge community which currently has a population of less than 500.

The village board has the ultimate decision and plans to take residents' thoughts into consideration.