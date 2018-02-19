New proposed bill could allow minors to seek therapy without parental consent

State representatives are coming together to propose a law that will allow minors to get emotional help without their parents initial consent.

Professional counselors in central Wisconsin say it will help take preventive measures.

" For youth who are particularly in crisis and are seeking out services and looking for that help and overcoming that barrier that exists where they need to have their parents," said Stacy Stefaniaka Luther a licensed therapists at the Behavioral Health Clinic of Wausau.

For students who don't have the means of parental support, this new proposed bill could be life saving.

It was inspired by a young student who understood she needed emotional care because of her suicidal thoughts.

However, she was homeless and her parents were not around to sign.

" We would definitely want to make sure parents are as involved as possible but in those situations where parents aren't available immediately, or youth having a hard time even disclosing to their parents we would definitely provide service for them to come in and talk to somebody," Luther said.

Local students are also very supportive of the bill.

D.C. Everest High School senior Shayna Raash states, " I think if someone needs help they shouldn't have to beg for it they should be able to seek it."

This will make it easier for minors to access help in times of desperate need.