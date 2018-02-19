Pointers women's hoops rallies from rough start, earns No.5 seed in WIAC tournament

The WIAC women's basketball tournament begins Tuesday and it could not come at a better time for UW-Stevens Point. The Pointers have hit the sweet spot, riding a 5-game winning streaking as they enter the tournament with the No. 5 seed.

The Pointers are a predominantly young team. Three seniors, two juniors, a sophomore and seven freshmen make up the roster.

"Nobody expects us to make any noise,” head coach Shirley Egner said. “Nobody expects up to win 3 this week. Probably just ourselves."

This season has been all about learning and progressing for the UWSP.

"I guess it was just us having to teach the younger kids how to compete a little bit and increase their IQ,” senior guard Lexi Roland said. “The WIAC is so unpredictable so each game is going to be a battle."

The inability to score exhausted mental energy, which led to a 2-5 league start.

"You can't prepare anyone for what the WIAC is like if you haven't played in it," senior power forward Taylor Barrett said.

"We just didn't have that game experience to finish strong," Egner said.

However, the women came together as a unit and winning seems to be the key that ignited its 6-1 finish of WIAC regular season play.

"Once we started to win, we started to believe in ourselves a little bit, more collectively as a group and I think that was huge," Barrett said.

"I wouldn't say we peaked too early and I wouldn't say we peaked too late. I think this a great time to continue to build some momentum," Egner said.

Now the Pointers are comfortable and from here it's on to the tournament. UW-Stevens Point's first opponent is No. 4 seed, UW-Eau Claire.

"We need to go out there strong and excited and confident in what we're doing and just play pointer basketball," senior guard Mickey Roland said.

In the last regular season game, the Pointers took the nine-point victory over the Bluegolds.

"We know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are and what we need to do to be successful over there,” Egner said. “I expect for it to be a dog fight. We have not once talked about lose and go home, seasons over. We're just one game at a time."

Tip off is set for 7 p.m at Zorn Arena.