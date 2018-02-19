Wintry mix creates messy road conditions across Wisconsin

With snow, sleet, freezing rain and even flood warnings hitting Wisconsin, Monday was a messy day on the road for drivers.

Ice and snow plagued cities as far West as La Crosse, as far East as Green Bay, and all throughout the Northwoods.

In the state's Southeast corner, it was a different story - flooding.

Crews were out in full force salting in preparation for the storm, and said they planned to be on the roads throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning as well.

"It's a whole night ordeal," said Sean Plaski, who works for Plaski and Son's Lawn Care and Snow Plowing. "The side streets and stuff, they're pretty slick. Even the truck with having a load of salt on it, it pushed the truck around."

As when any storm hits, law enforcement urged drivers to be cognizant of their surroundings.

"Give yourself more time, realize the weather we're getting," said Deputy Matt Anderson of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

For a live look at current road conditions, you can view this map here.