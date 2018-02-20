Icy weather early Tuesday

Today: Freezing rain and sleet early (ending by mid-morning), then mostly cloudy.

High: 32 Wind: NE 5-10 becoming West

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit chilly.

High: 23 Wind: WNW~10

Besides the icy weather early today, the weather pattern will remain active all the way through early next week. We will have a few chances of snow, but not much true arctic air will be around Northcentral Wisconsin.

Be careful on the roadways early on today. Freezing rain and sleet will be moving through right during the early morning commute. Most of the freezing rain should end by 8 a.m. but roads will remain in poor shape, especially side roads and side streets. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the afternoon with high temps reaching the low 30s. Winds will start out northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph, then shift to the west late this afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through 6pm this evening, but it is likely it will be canceled early, if there is not much precipitation after mid-morning, as expected.

The clouds will clear out tonight and we should have plenty sun on Wednesday. It will be the one day in our forecast that will be below normal with high temps in the low to mid 20s.

Later Thursday into early Friday, another storm system could bring accumulating snow and perhaps a wintry mix in the far south. Right now it looks like 1 to 3 inches is possible with this 2nd weather system of the week.

A third weather system could bring some accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this point though, I am only putting the odds at 30%. We will be able to get a better handle on the weekend snow potential over the next couple of days. In any case, keep it in mind if you have some weekend travel plans.

Even though the weather will remain active, high temps will be mostly above normal, reaching the upper 20s on Thursday and then staying in the 30s from Saturday through Tuesday of next week.

Have a tremendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 20-February 2018