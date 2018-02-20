Sun for Wednesday then back to more active weather

Tonight: Gradual clearing and chilly.

Low: 10 Wind: NW~10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool.

High: 23 Wind: WNW~10

It is good to see some dry weather moving across the area now and that will stick around for a little bit at least. Clouds will gradually clear tonight with lows around 10. Winds will be from the northwest at 5 to 12 mph. Wednesday should be bright and sunny with highs around 23, which is below normal. Winds will be from the northwest to west up to 10 mph.

Thursday will start dry but the clouds will thicken as a low pressure area approaches from the southwest. We could see a bit of light snow develop Thursday afternoon, but more widespread snow is likely Thursday night. At this point we are expecting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation before it ends early Friday morning. The low temperature Thursday should be near 6 with highs in the upper 20s. Friday will start in the low 20s with highs in the low 30s.

We are keeping a very careful eye on the situation Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. It appears a stronger storm system will push in from the southwest. It could deliver a sizable snow event to our region. In addition the winds could be rather gusty to cause some blowing and drifting. Temperatures will top out in the mid 30s this weekend likely making the snow fairly wet and sticky. Again any snow from that one should be ending early Sunday morning.

Early next week looks mainly quiet with partly cloudy skies along with highs around 30 on Monday and the low to mid 30s Tuesday. A weak front may come through next Tuesday with a slight chance of snow showers.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 4:30 p.m., 20-February 2018