UW-Madison suspends Theta Chi fraternity

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison suspended one of the fraternities on campus.

A student-led committee found Theta Chi violated the student organization code of conduct on three separate occasions in November. The first involved underage drinking. Later in the month, Madison police shut down a party after warnings of it being too large. There was also underage drinking at the party.

Finally, the university says a Theta Chi member sent a lewd text message to a woman.

The suspension ends in October and will be followed by a probation period.