1 dead in Vilas Co. snowmobile crash

One person died in a snowmobile crash Monday in Vilas County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on North Helen Creek Road in the Town of Land O' Lakes.

The driver was dead when emergency services got to the scene, according to officials.

Officials said initial reports sited a snowmobile hit a tree and that the driver was unconscious.

They said speed and weather causing poor visibility may have been factors in the crash.

No name has been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vilas County Coroner’s Office.