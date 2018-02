Growing number of middle, high school students take up vaping

A growing trend among teens may be more dangerous than they realize.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 4.3 percent of middle school students and 11.3 percent of high school student vape e-cigarettes.

Teens who spoke with WISN-TV said it's easy for them to hide it during school, but Dr. Louella Amos, a Pediatric Pulmonologist for Children’s Hospital, said they don’t realize what they’re doing.

"There’s a false sense of security this is a harmless safe way to get your nicotine buzz," Amos said. "We do know that nicotine exposure early in life can affect brain development."

Amos worries that studies will come out down the road that involve teens who are vaping today and by then it will be too late. According to The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, vaping may help adult smokers quit, but may also prompt teenagers to try smoking.

JUUL said they actively discourage underage use. Those wishing to buy need to be at least 18 years old to purchase e-cigarettes. The company also created an email address, youthprevention@juul.com, for people to report their concerns.