Officer in Antigo prom shooting honored in D.C. Tuesday

The officer who is credited with saving students at Antigo High School during a prom shooting will be honored Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Officer Andrew Hopfensperger will be given the Medal of Valor at 2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Hopfensperger acted appropriately in the incident.

Hopfensperger was patrolling Antigo High School in April of 2016 when he saw a group of kids leaving the building. He saw sparks near the kids' feet, and hear loud bangs.

At first he thought it was fireworks, but then saw someone "hopping" and heard a girl yelling "Help or help me" and that's when he saw the gunman.

In an interview after the incident, Hopfensberger said he approached the gunman and told him to drop his weapon, that's when the gunman turned towards him. He said he had a front sight on the gunman and started firing.

Hopfensberger fired eight shots, hitting Wagner three times. After Wagner fell, Hopfensberger holstered his weapon, handcuffed Wagner and unloaded the rifle Wagner was using.

You can watch the live stream of the event below.

You can read expanded coverage of the shooting here.