UPDATE: Female suspect in custody after Wisconsin Rapids threat

UPDATE: A female suspect is in custody after a threat sent Lincoln High School into lockdown Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Officers are recommending charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. No other information was released about her.

***

Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids was on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a man with a gun walking around the school, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Police conducted a sweep of the building but found nothing, school officials said.

Officials said this was treated like an active shooter situation, even through school was not in session due to bad weather. Limited staff was in the building at the time of the lockdown, according to officials with the school.

Staff were allowed to go back to their work.

The lockdown lasted about 40 minutes, the school said.

Security will be increased Wednesday at the school with extra law enforcement patrolling the campus, according to the school.

The threat is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers with more information at 1-877-325-7867 or contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.