Wausau police investigate suspicious death

Police are investigating a "suspicious" death of a man as a homicide in Wausau Tuesday.

Wausau Police and Fire responded to the 1000 block of Kickbusch Street around 10:30 a.m.

"Initial observations of the scene indicate suspicious circumstances and we will be treating the investigation as a homicide," police said.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area of North 10th Street and Kickbusch Street as police investigate the scene.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.