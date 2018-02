Adams County women facing heroin trafficking charges

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two Adams County women face multiple charges after authorities targeted them as part of a heroin investigation

Sandra Lien, 54 of Friendship and a passenger, Tanya Krueger, 34, of Adams were arrested after being stopped Feb. 16, 2018 on Wisconsin Highway 13 in Adams.

Lien and Krueger were targeted by law enforcement as part of an ongoing drug investigation, according to a news release from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was also executed at Kruger’s residence in Adams in conjunction with the arrest.

Lien and Krueger are alleged to have been in possession of heroin, “crack” cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation alleges the two were involved in delivering heroin to the Adams-Friendship area, according to the news release.

The ensuing investigation and search of the home resulted in the following charges being requested with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Lien: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Krueger: Possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.