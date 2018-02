Longtime central Wisconsin musician passes away

A beloved Central Wisconsin music legend passed away, according to his obituary.

Howie Sturtz, 87, died from natural causes at his home, surrounded by family on Feb. 16.

The Loyal native played his music for several decades all across the Midwest. He started at a radio station in Neillsville and was also on television. He played his final encore at the Central Wisconsin State Fair in 2015. The trumpet was his instrument of choice.

"Entertaining was in Howie's blood, evidenced by the fact that he 'retired' many times over the span of his 70-year musical career," his obituary read.

Besides music, Howie had a passion for airplanes and classic cars.

He helped raise money for various charities, including the Children's Miracle Network, by playing telethons on Newsline 9.



A private funeral will be held for immediate family.

To honor him, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the following organizations:

Loyal Food Pantry; 228 N. Main St.; P.O. Box 50; Loyal, WI, 54446

Neillsville Food Pantry; 140 W 5th St; Neillsville, WI, 54456

Ronald McDonald House; 803 W. North St.; Marshfield, WI, 54449