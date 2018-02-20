Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Rib Mountain home break-in

A burglar broke into a home in Rib Mountain and stole more than $7,000 worth of belongings - including some very expensive tennis shoes.

It happened sometime between 7:50 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the 3400 block of Robin Lane.

Investigators say the homeowner had been away and upon returning immediately noticed doors had been pried open and someone had rummaged through drawers.

The thief made off with three new pairs of Adidas Yeezy 350 Black Pirate tennis shoes, valued at $3,735, and one pair of Adidas Yeezy 750 Chocolate tennis shoes, valued at $835. Also missing were a Movado diamond watch worth $1,400, a 14-karat gold chain and pendant worth about $1,266 and two Michael Kors purses worth $200.

