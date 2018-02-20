Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Rib Mountain home break-in

A burglar broke into a home in Rib Mountain and stole more than $7,000 worth of belongings - including some very expensive tennis shoes.More >>
ALMOND (WAOW) - Portage County investigators are looking for the thief who broke into Long Branch Tavern on Jan. 18.
Marathon County investigators hope to turn up new leads in the murder of a Wausau man that's now three decades cold.
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.
Cool and bright Wednesday. Light snow likely Thursday night. A storm may hit Saturday.
