Wisconsin Rapids father charged in toddler son's death

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A judge has set a preliminary hearing for March 8 for a Wisconsin Rapids father accused of killing his toddler son a year ago, according to online Wood County court records.

James W. Georgeson, 33, was charged Tuesday with first-degree reckless homicide in the Feb. 4, 2017, death of his 15-month-old son who was found unresponsive on a call of a child not breathing. The boy died two days later.

An autopsy determined the child died of "multiple, non-accidental, blunt force injuries," authorities said.

Georgeson was the 911 caller. Police determined the child had physical trauma to his upper body.

Georgeson, who was arrested last week, remains in jail on a $250,000 cash bond, court records said.

A preliminary hearing is for prosecutors to present evidence to a judge to justify the charge.