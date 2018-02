Sex offender missing after cutting off ankle bracelet

A convicted sex offender is missing in Eau Claire after police said he cut off his ankle bracelet.



Leigh Beebe is now charged with not notifying officials of a move. Beebe was convicted of third degree sexual assault in 2012.



He was released to a home on Randall Street in August of last year, but a little over a week later, stopped responding to written correspondence.



His GPS monitoring showed he was by Redwood Drive, and that he had tampered with his ankle bracelet strap.

Police are still searching for him. If convicted, Beebe faces up to six years in prison.