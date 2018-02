Wisconsin attorney general open to allowing guns in schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel says he is open to allowing teachers and others to be armed in schools.

Schimel talked about the issue on WTMJ-Radio on Tuesday, less than a week after a Florida high school shooting left 17 dead. His comments came shortly before Madison high school students joined Democratic lawmakers in the state Assembly to call for tighter gun control measures.

Schimel says allowing guns in schools is a "discussion we should have" and ultimately it's up to the Legislature to decide.

He says the question is whether state law should continue to prohibit it or whether schools should have the option to legalize the carrying of guns.

Democratic lawmakers are urging Republicans to take up various gun control bills before the session ends.