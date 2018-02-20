Mosinee teen in school gun incident in more trouble

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 17-year-old Mosinee High School student accused of having a rifle and a pistol plus several knives in his pickup truck parked at school when he went to classes now faces charges of stealing a teacher's cell phone and damaging it.

Logan Kasat was charged Tuesday with felony bail jumping and two misdemeanors after he admitted stealing the phone Feb. 14 and having a knife in violation of his bond in the gun case, according to a criminal complaint.

A police report said Kasat took the phone from a room in a portable classroom building because he cannot be in the main school building "because of past history with school violations."

Kasat has already pleaded not guilty to one felony - possession of a firearm on grounds of a school - and four misdemeanors in the Jan. 3 incident. No trial date was immediately set.

In that incident, Kasat was questioned after a female classmate told an investigator she was "scared" to go to class with him and knew he kept a pistol in the truck because she saw him fire several shots from it into some woods and worried someone could have gotten hurt, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said the girl told investigators Kasat brought the pistol to school daily, saying he told her he never takes it out of his truck, hiding it under the passenger seat.

"She stated she didn't think he would hurt her or anyone else with it. But she was worried that if someone would make him mad, he might pull it on them to scare them," the complaint said.

Kasat told a Mosinee policeman the pistol belonged to his grandfather, who died years ago, the complaint said. And the teen said he forgot about the .22-caliber rifle found hidden under some clothes after using it for hunting.

Asked whether he had any intent to harm anyone at school that day, Kasat said, "No I would never do that," the complaint said, indicating Kasat had been questioned earlier in the day by the Marathon County Sheriff's Department about the shooting incident with the classmate in the woods.