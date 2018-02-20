UPDATE: WAOW set construction project underway

Construction workers continue to make progress in the WAOW building and studio revamping project.

"We are very excited about what we can do to upgrade and renovate some of the spaces we are in," WAOW General Manager Curtis Miles said.

It is a big project and the studio is now stripped of news sets, lights and cameras.

"We are working on electrical wiring and moving equipment. It is just a massive massive undertaking," WAOW Chief Engineer Russ Crass said.

Once the studio is rewired and a new lighting grid put in, plans call for a brand new news set to be built.

"This place has a long rich history of doing news, weather and sports and our project will make it easier to do some of the stuff you have always counted on-- and it is going to be very exciting when we unveil it," Miles said.

Stay tuned, plans call for the work to wrap up this spring.