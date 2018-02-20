Governor Walker touts health insurance plan at Aspirus Hospital

Governor Scott Walker met with Aspirus Hospital leaders Tuesday to tour the new CICU unit, and discuss his proposed plan to reduce health insurance premiums.

The proposal contains three different parts:

1. A request to lower premiums for those on Obamacare.

2. A commitment to disallow coverage limitation for those with preexisting conditions.

3. A request for a permanent waiver from the state's senior care program.

The Senate approved Walker's request to lower premiums for people buying insurance on the private marketplace and now it heads to the Assembly.

"We'll act on this quickly and then go forward get it implemented as quickly as possible so that going into this next year hopefully can drive premiums down at the same time ensure everyone with preexisting conditions has access to health care," Governor Scott Walker said.

The governor said the permanent waiver from the senior care program would help lower-income seniors.

Gov. Walker said it could give those seniors a piece of mind and stability.