State Senate approves most of Gov. Walker's welfare overhaul package

The Wisconsin Legislature has approved most of Gov. Scott Walker's welfare overhaul package, including tougher work requirements for people on food stamps.

The Senate on Tuesday voted to increase the current 20-hour per-week work or job training requirement for able-bodied adults to 30 hours and include parents with school-aged children for the first time.

The Senate also voted to require drug screening, testing and treatment to be eligible for public housing. Another bill passed would prohibit anyone from receiving food stamps and other Medicaid benefits if they own a home worth double the median value -- or about $321,000.

Republicans were united in support of the bills with all Democrats against.

The bills all previously passed the Assembly and now go to Walker for his signature.