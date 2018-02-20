UPDATE: Marathon Co. home destroyed in fire, animals killed

A home near Athens went up in flames Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene on County Road A in the Town of Johnson just before 9 p.m.

Officials believe a heating lamp in the garage is to blame for starting the fire.

The Athens Fire Chief said several pigs and two dogs died in the blaze. One dog was able to be saved.

No people were hurt in the fire.

The home in a total loss.

-------

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire near Athens.

The fire is happening on County Road A in the Town of Johnson.

According to our Newsline 9 photographer at the scene, firefighters saved a dog from the home.

Flames were nearly out but sparked again around 10:30 p.m. according to our photographer.

Smoke was billowing from the home.

Stay with Newsline 9 for details in this developing story.