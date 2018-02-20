Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest hockey stuns Wausau West in double OT to advance to sectional final

D.C. Everest snapped a 13-game losing streak to crosstown rival Wausau West at the perfect time. The Evergreens upset Wausau West in double overtime in the sectional semifinal round Tuesday night to advance to the state's round of 16 for just the second time in school history.More >>
D.C. Everest snapped a 13-game losing streak to crosstown rival Wausau West at the perfect time. The Evergreens upset Wausau West in double overtime in the sectional semifinal round Tuesday night to advance to the state's round of 16 for just the second time in school history.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
The 2018 boys basketball season is wrapping up and the WIAA released the tournament brackets on Sunday. Four area teams earn the No. 1 seed: Rhinelander (Division 2), Auburndale (Division 4), Rib Lake (Division 5), and Columbus Catholic (Division 5).More >>
The 2018 boys basketball season is wrapping up and the WIAA released the tournament brackets on Sunday. Four area teams earn the No. 1 seed: Rhinelander (Division 2), Auburndale (Division 4), Rib Lake (Division 5), and Columbus Catholic (Division 5).More >>
Saturday's local high school scores and highlights.More >>
Saturday's local high school scores and highlights.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.More >>
Thursday's high school sports scores and highlights.More >>
A local wrestling star is making the most of his first and last year on the mat.More >>
A local wrestling star is making the most of his first and last year on the mat.More >>
Marshfield wrestling is heading to the team state tournament for the first time since 2003 after beating Hudson 41-36 in a dual meet Tuesday night. Stratford is also heading to state for the third year in a row. The Tigers dominated rival Coleman 54-13 in the Division 3 sectional final.More >>
Marshfield wrestling is heading to the team state tournament for the first time since 2003 after beating Hudson 41-36 in a dual meet Tuesday night. Stratford is also heading to state for the third year in a row. The Tigers dominated rival Coleman 54-13 in the Division 3 sectional final.More >>
For the first time in its brief history, the D.C. Everest boys swim program is sending competitors to state.More >>
For the first time in its brief history, the D.C. Everest boys swim program is sending competitors to state.More >>