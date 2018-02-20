Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest hockey stuns Wausau West in - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest hockey stuns Wausau West in double OT to advance to sectional final

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Boys Hockey - Sectional Semifinals

D.C. Everest 3, Wausau West 2 (2OT)

Notre Dame 7, Antigo 1

Girls Hockey - Sectional Semifinals

Central Wisconsin 1, Fox Cities 0 (OT)

Girls Basketball - Regional Quarterfinals

Division 2

Shawano 60, Antigo 52

Division 4

Abbotsford 68, Spencer 36

Athens 49, Thorp 45

Auburndale 58, Chequamegon 21

Edgar 78, Phillips 74

Division 5

Assumption 73, Almond-Bancroft 34

Columbus Catholic 63, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 31

Gilman 62, Greenwood 28

Newman Catholic 66, Gresham 14

Owen-Withee 78, Lake Holcombe 28

Prentice 76 Cornell 34

Tri-County 92, Pittsville 17

Boys Basketball

Medford 67, Menomonie 57

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Antigo 50

