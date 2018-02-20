As expected, Wisconsin sees low voter turnout for Spring Primary

While experts reported a historically low voter turnout for the Spring Primary in the Badger State, Marshfield saw an average number.

"It's slow, but primaries usually are slower," Marshfield City Clerk Deb Hall said.

An overnight ice and snow storm also appeared to be a deterrent.

"And of course, the weather doesn't help at all," Hall added.

However, some voters didn't think that was a good excuse.

"Even with the bad weather, you still have to come out and vote," voter Dennis Michalski said. "I think it's very important."

More voters are expected to turn up for the April 3 election.