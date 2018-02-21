Village of Park Ridge votes to keep fire department, retrofit trucks

Voters in Portage County have voted to keep a small fire department and purchase equipment to retrofit a current truck.

Forty-three percent of voters chose option two, which would keep the Park Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and purchase a new custom made pump truck to fit into the current fire house, according to village officials. The option would also retrofit the current pump truck to become the house wagon.

This would increase property taxes of approximately $64.00 on $100,000 for the next 10 years, according to the village.

Option one would have called for a new fire house to be built along with purchasing new trucks. It would have increased property taxes for 20 years.

The third option would have replaced the volunteer department with the Stevens Point Fire Department. In this case, a water main and fire hydrants would have to be added to the village. This would have raised property taxes for 40 years.

The final decision will go the village board.