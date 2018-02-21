Snow on the horizon once again

Wednesday night: Rather cool with increasing clouds later on.

Low: 5 Wind: Light

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of patchy light snow or flurries in the afternoon. Steadier snow likely at night with 1 to 3" possible.

High: 29 Wind: East 5-10

I hope you enjoyed the sunshine Wednesday because overall it will be a cloudier pattern from Thursday into the weekend as a couple of storm systems move through the Midwest. It will stay dry Wednesday night with increasing clouds later. It will be chilly with lows in the 0s along with light winds. The wind will be out of the east Thursday at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures should top out in the upper 20s Thursday with some patchy light snow of flurries possible in the afternoon.

However widespread snow should move in Thursday night with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible. It could mix with freezing drizzle late Thursday night. You can expect slippery roads across the region Thursday night into early Friday morning, so plan on allowing extra travel time. Any very light snow or freezing drizzle will end Friday morning with perhaps a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. It will be a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A stronger storm system will organize in the Southern Plains Friday night and then push northeast into Wisconsin late Saturday. This will bring us gusty winds along with a mix of snow, sleet, and rain especially from late Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. Since central Wisconsin may very well be in that transition zone between all the precipitation types it is difficult at this point to say how much snow may accumulate. Right now at least it appears northwest and far northern Wisconsin will have the greatest chance of picking up 6 inches or more of snow. Again though, that could change if the storm track shifts. Even if central Wisconsin doesn't get that much snow from the storm, there still could be significant travel impacts from sleet or freezing rain. We will certainly monitor the situation carefully for you. In any case, it will be windy on the back side of the system for Sunday with perhaps some leftover snow showers early in the day. Temperatures should reach around 36 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday.

We should catch drier conditions early next week. Monday looks partly cloudy with a high near 31. A weak front will slide through Tuesday afternoon bringing a slight chance of light rain and snow showers. Then we should be back to some sunshine next Wednesday. Highs are projected around the mid to upper 30s Tuesday and low 30s Wednesday.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 21-February 2018