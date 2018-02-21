Sunny skies and colder weather return

Today: Becoming sunny. A bit chilly.

High: 23 Wind: NW 5-10, becoming West

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow, mainly later in the day.

High: 23 Wind: WNW~10

It will be nice to see the sun today, even if the temps are colder. Not too much sun is in the future as the weather will remain active with a couple bouts of snow.

Today will be colder but it will not be too bad for this time of year. High temps should reach the low to mid 20s under mostly sunny skies. If you are in the sun and out of the wind, it will feel pretty decent. Winds will be out of the northwest this morning at 5 to 10 mph, then shift to the west during the afternoon.

Clouds will increase late tonight as another storm system approaches. This system will keep the skies cloudy on Thursday and bring an increasing chance of snow later in the day. Most of the accumulating snow will fall after dark Thursday night when 1 to 3 inches is possible around Northcentral Wisconsin. It is not a major snowfall but it will make the roads slippery for the commute to work on Friday morning. High temps will be in the upper 20s on Thursday and then reach the low to mid 30s on Friday as a little sun breaks out during the afternoon.

Another stronger low pressure system could hit Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. If it remains on its current projected path, it could mean several inches of snow for parts of the area. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of heavier snow will be in the Northwoods with more of a mix of rain and snow farther south. This will likely change a bit, so stay tuned to future updates. Even with a stronger storm system moving through the area over the weekend, high temps should still reach the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week the weather looks a bit quieter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs remaining in the low to mid 30s.

Have a tremendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 21-February 2018