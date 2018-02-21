Life after The Bachelorette: One-on-one with Peter Kraus

It's not every day that someone from Madison makes it big on national TV, but that's what happened to Peter Kraus.

Peter was the runner-up on the most recent season of ABC's The Bachelorette. Whether he was ready for it or not, his time on reality TV catapulted him into the spotlight.

When thinking back on life at this time last year, Peter described it as "pretty ordinary and simple." He was just starting his Bachelorette experience.

"By the end of the episodes it was completely different," said Peter. "People know my name everywhere I go. I go to the grocery store in sweats and a T-shirt, and someone asks for a picture."

It wasn't long before people started speculating Peter would be the franchise's next lead. As fans saw though, things did not play out that way. "I'm happy about it," said Peter. "Life has gone on without it, and no regrets, no looking back, no wishing I was that person or anything like that. Life is good."

For anyone hoping Peter would be the bachelor on a future season, he said probably not. "Maybe in a different point in my life, it'd be something I'm more ready for, but right now it's not."

The 31-year-old is back in Madison and not dating. "I'm still single," Peter said. "I've been on a few dates, but for the most part I try not to because I don't know people's intentions. I don't know where it's going to go."

Peter does have a very important girl in his life though. "She's very, very needy," he said, describing his dog Daisy. "She never leaves your side throughout the day. She's always wanting something."

Besides Daisy, Peter has a lot going on. He's taken his business initiatives to new levels, as a part owner in a new social networking app called Hive. "Things that I always wanted to do before that the doors weren't open to, now some of those doors have opened up a little bit," said Peter.

He also still has his original business here in Madison, Worth Personal Training, and he's been taking the show on the road with national bootcamps. "I'm going to keep building my home business. I'm thinking about actually selling it. No one really knows that yet... I'm thinking about going full on into the national bootcamps," Peter said.

The most important lesson Peter said he learned over the past year -- take a risk. "Don't be afraid to maybe step out of your comfort zone from time to time. And that's where the biggest change tends to happen."

Peter said for the time being, he's happy living in Madison. "I love it," he said. "The bigger cities would be the only thing that makes sense to move, and I like the smaller city kind of feel."

If you would like to workout with Peter, he teaches classes at Kamps in downtown Madison. For more information, click here.