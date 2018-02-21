Study: Alcohol, exercise and hobbies all contribute to longer life

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.



A specialist in neurology from the University of California spoke about the research at a recent conference.



She tells British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.



The study shows people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

Don't cancel your gym membership quite yet, though.

The study also said that daily exercise reduced the risk of early death by 11 percent.

Finally, people who spend two hours a day on a hobby are 21 percent less likely to die early.

